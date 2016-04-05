Remembering Tamara Grigsby

Wisconsin lost a rare gem and true public servant when former state Rep. Tamara Grigsby died in March.

People run for public office for a host of reasons, but for some it is very simple: They want to try to do some good for the people of Milwaukee and the entire state, especially those who deserve more opportunities. State Rep. Tamara Grigsby was certainly someone who ran for office for all of the right and honorable reasons. She represented a part of the North Side of Milwaukee for four terms until she had to retire in 2013 for health reasons.

The daughter of a professor and nurse, Grigsby devoted her career to helping others who needed a champion. She earned a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison and was a fierce advocate for women, children and disadvantaged individuals through her work as a social worker, family counselor, policy-maker and state legislator. Never one to shy away from a fight for a good cause, Grigsby proudly represented her Milwaukee constituents, even when her failing health made it very difficult to wage her battles. She was a humane, warm and principled leader who inspired everyone who met her. As she told us when she was leaving the Legislature, “light always prevails,” and her optimism is what we’ll always remember about her.

The Grigsby family has set up a scholarship fund for promising students. To contribute, make your check out to the Tamara Grigsby Scholarship Fund and mail it to the Tamara Grigsby Scholarship Fund, c/o UW Credit Union, P.O. Box 44963, Madison, WI 53744-4963. Online donations can be made at crowdrise.com/tamara-grigsby-memorial-scholarship.