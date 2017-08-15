Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 17-23, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Waukesha County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting @ Waukesha County Democratic Party Headquarters (336 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha), 7-9 p.m.

This month, several candidates and potential candidates considering a run against F. James (Jim) Sensenbrenner in Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District will join in the meeting.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin are coming together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Michigan Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Fish Fry to Support Randy Bryce @ Clifford’s Supper Club (10418 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners), 5-7 p.m.

Randy Bryce, who is running for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District seat, will make an appearance at Clifford’s Supper Club in Hales Corners. Tickets range between $50-$150 and include an all-you-can-eat fish fry and a beer or soda.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Sensenbrenner Office Visit-Education Edition @ Jim Sensenbrenner’s office (120 Bishop’s Way Suite 154, Brookfield), 4-6 p.m.

In light of Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ agenda of privatizing public schools with the diversion of tax money to religious private schools, Indivisible Tosa is bringing their concerns to Rep. Sensenbrenner and his staff. Participants are encouraged to bring their school-aged children as a reminder of why we fight for quality public education.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week—including protest signs, emails to elected officials or a selfie at the capital).

