Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Civil Liberties on Tap: ACLU Lawsuit Against MPD @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 6-8 p.m.

This informational panel will focus on the ACLU of Wisconsin’s lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over their stop-and-frisk policy. ACLU of Wisconsin staff member Jarrett English will moderate the panel; panelists will include State Rep. David Crowley and ACLU of Wisconsin senior staff attorney Karyn Rotker.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, Sept. 4

March with Voces de la Frontera on Labor Day @ The corner of 12th and State streets, 8:30 a.m.-noon

Voces de la Frontera is organizing a Labor Day march to be in solidarity with all workers, and to demand Governor Scott Walker stop bill AB190. The march will end at Zeidler Union Square.

Laborfest @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Laborfest is a free opportunity to celebrate Labor Day with those who created it: organized workers. Festivities begin with a parade at Carl Zeidler Square and ends at the Summerfest grounds, where there will be a classic car show, live music and more entertainment.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Summit on Poverty @ Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.), 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

This year’s Social Development Commission Summit on Poverty will focus on “Dismantling Systems of Poverty.” The event’s keynote speaker on Wednesday will be sociologist Kathryn Edin, who will go in-depth on racism, sexism, policies and systems and cognitive dissonance. Registration is required. (see also Thursday, Sept. 7.)

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week—including protest signs, emails to elected officials or a selfie at the capital).

Thursday, Sept. 7

Summit on Poverty @ Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.), 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Social Development Commission Summit on Poverty, as with Wednesday’s event, focuses on “Dismantling Systems of Poverty.” The event’s Thursday keynote speaker is activist Kevin Powell. Registration is required. (see also Wednesday, Sept. 6.)

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.