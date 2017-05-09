Saving Our Democracy: May 11-17, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Friday, May 12

Breaking the Transportation Funding Gridlock, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 1451 Renaissance Place (1451 N. Prospect Ave.)

The Democratic Party’s Business Advisory Committee will hold a forum on the transportation funding gridlock. The forum will be moderated by UW-Milwaukee Economics Professor Emeritus William Holahan and is an opportunity to listen to three varying viewpoints on the transportation funding issue.

This Land was Made for You and Me: ACLU of WI Fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Brenner Brewing Company (706 S. Fifth St.)

At this fundraiser for the ACLU of Wisconsin, a $30 ticket gets you two beers, food from Hamburger Mary’s, entrance to a trivia contest, art from Milwaukee-based artists and much more. Also, the proceeds from every beer bought will go to the ACLU.

Saturday, May 13

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of Bluemound Road and Hawley Avenue

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Where is the Love?, 12-4 p.m., Lincoln Park Pavilion (1301 W. Hampton Ave.)

This event, hosted by the Milwaukee Police District Five and Seven and Sojourner Family Peace Center, sets out to bring awareness to domestic violence, as well as provide information and resources to strengthen and empower attending families.

Wednesday, May 17

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.