Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 14-20, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Fighting Bob Fest @ Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fighting Bob Festival celebrates progressive politics and the legacy of “Fighting Bob” La Follette—a progressive politician who served as Governor of Wisconsin 1901-1906. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Locust St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ Comedy Sportz Theater (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

Laughing Liberally is a progressive comedy show held monthly at Comedy Sportz Theater. Matthew Filipowicz, whose work has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC and other notable outlets, hosts it. This month’s comedians include Josh Ballew, Bekah Cosgrove, Richard Thomas, Jen Durbent, Chastity Washington and sketch comedy group The Accountants Of Homeland Security. Astar Herndon, Wisconsin state director of 9 to 5, will also speak.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

‘The Panama Papers’ Burleigh Media Ethics Lecture @ Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 4-6 p.m.

Deputy director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists Marina Walker Guevara will discuss her role in coordinating the efforts of journalists from 80 countries in the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “The Panama Papers.”

What Can You Do About Climate Change? @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

During this event, Associate Professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the UW-Madison Ankur Desai will present some of the basics of climate change and some of UW-Madison’s research on impacts of climate change to Wisconsin forests and wetlands.

‘Milwaukee 53206’ Community Screening @ Shorewood High School (1701 E. Capitol Dr.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Kingo Lutheran Church, Shorewood Senior Resource Center, Shorewood Public Library and the Shorewood School District teamed up to present a free community screening of Milwaukee 53206, a film that examines the high toll mass incarceration takes on individuals and families that make-up the community.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week—including protest signs, emails to elected officials or a selfie at the capital).

Open Housing: The Suburban Challenge Then & Now @ Unitarian Universalist Church West (13001 W. North Ave., Brookfield), 7-8:30 p.m.

This “200 Nights of Freedom” event honors the 50th anniversary of the Open Housing Marches. Admission is free, though a freewill offering is requested for the YWCA Social Justice Leadership Camp for Girls and ACLU Youth Leadership Program.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the Trump administration has planned for our great country.