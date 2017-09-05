Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 7-13, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Stand Up to Anti-Muslim Hate @ 315 E. Wisconsin Ave., 8-10 a.m.

ACT for America, a group that has been described as anti-Muslim, is holding a rally on the steps of the federal courthouse called “America First.” The Industrial Workers of the World will hold a counter-protest at the same time. ( Editor's Note: ACT for America has cancelled their event, but the counter protesters still plan to show up at the courthouse)

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Education is Power @ Alverno College (4300 S. 43rd St.), 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

At this event hosted by Voces de la Frontera and Youth Empowered in the Struggle, there will be a college fair, panels with admissions counselors and workshops on how to attend and pay for college despite income level or legal status.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 16th St. and Wisconsin Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

After Charlottesville: Hate, Love and Taking Radical Responsibility @ Shambhala Meditation Center of Milwaukee (2344 N. Oakland Ave.), 4:30 p.m.

This community gathering aims to “explore how we can engage and stand up for our beliefs—going beyond blame, hope and fear—and do it from a wisdom perspective.” (Also Sunday.)

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Town Hall for Fair Elections @ Washington Park Public Library (2121 N. Sherman Blvd.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Community leader Shauntay Nelson and former state legislators Dale Schultz and Tim Cullen will lead a town hall meeting to discuss Wisconsin’s unfair voting maps and how they affect the community.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week—including protest signs, emails to elected officials or a selfie at the capital).

