Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 22-28, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Feb. 22

DemTeam Scholarships Fundraiser @ Milwaukee Brat House (1013 N. Old World Third St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County is looking to raise funds to build a network of well-trained activists, staff and candidates to run campaigns, plan events, recruit new members, stand for office and advance progressive values and causes. If you cannot make the event, you can still donate at the website secure.actblue.com.

The Hidden Impact of Segregation @ Progressive Baptist Church (8324 W. Keefe Ave.), 6:30-9 p.m.

As a part of their Black History Month programming, the Progressive Baptist Church will host Reggie Jackson, head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, for a lecture on the hidden impacts of segregation. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Join Bernie Sanders and Randy Bryce in Racine @ Memorial Hall (72 Seventh St., Racine), 9:45-11:45 a.m.

2016 presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will come to Racine to support the campaign of Randy Bryce, who is running for a congressional seat in Wisconsin’s First District. The seat is currently held by U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Janesville).

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 92nd Street and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Free Viewing of Milwaukee 53206 @ Parklawn Assembly of God (3725 N. Sherman Blvd.), 6-8:30 p.m.

Parklawn Assembly of God will open their doors to host a free viewing of Keith McQuirter’s documentary film, Milwaukee 53206, which chronicles the lives of those living in a ZIP code known for its massive incarceration rates.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Temporary Protected Status Presentation @ School Sisters of St. Francis (1501 S. 27th St.), 10-11:30 a.m.

Barbara Graham, director of immigration legal services for Catholic Charities Milwaukee, will present “Temporary Protected Status: What Is It? What is Our Role Now?” The presentation gives context around what the Trump administration’s decision to terminate the Temporary Protected Status designation for El Salvador means and what we can do to help.

Monday, Feb. 26

How We Got Here with Reggie Jackson @ Milwaukee Public Library (3912 S. Howell Ave.), 5-7 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will discuss the history of structural and institutional racism in America. His discussion will focus on its impact on the lives of Native Americans and African Americans.

Beyond Resistance: Stories of Resilience and Inspiration @ Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.), 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This evening of personal storytelling will cover topics ranging from immigration to civil liberties to LGBTQ issues. Emilio De Torre of the ACLU will emcee, and storytellers include author Pardeep Kaleka, immigration rights advocate Alejandra Gonzalez and others.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Leading Change: Women, Politics, Advocacy and Social Justice @ UW-Milwaukee Student Union Ballroom (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 5-9 p.m.

This social justice event hosted by UWM’s Helen Bader School of Social Welfare intends to “explore women’s role in politics and why women are needed now more than ever in the political arena.”

Redlining, Racism and Reflection Part Three: Where From Here? @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

In the third and final installment of Redlining, Racism and Reflection, UWM economics professor Marc Levine will discuss the growth of segregation and racial inequality in Milwaukee since the 1970s; Margaret Rozga will discuss her involvement with Milwaukee’s NAACP Youth Council; and Bill Tisdale will discuss the Milwaukee Fair Housing Council’s role and advocacy work.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.