Saving Our Democracy: June 21-27, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, June 21

Police and Youth Listening Circles @ Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee (3000 N. Sherman Blvd.), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion will host its first “Police and Youth Listening Circle” of the year. People ages 13-24 are encouraged to come to the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club to share ideas and experiences about the Sherman Park neighborhood. There are only 40 spaces available. RSVP at facebook.com, event 241300596645016.

Jail, Justice and Community @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

This ACLU of Wisconsin “Civil Liberties On Tap” event will include updates from community organizations such as Youth Justice MKE, #CloseMSDF and the NAACP about the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility, Lincoln Hills and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Friday, June 22

Impact of Segregation on Wauwatosa and Milwaukee @ Medical College of Wisconsin Alumni Center (8701 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa) 7-8:45 p.m.

Black Holocaust Museum head griot Reggie Jackson, with the YWCA and City of Light Church, will lead a talk about the impact of segregation on poverty and race relations in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee. A facilitated roundtable discussion will follow the talk.

Saturday, June 23

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Oakland Avenue and Capitol Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Gail Walker @ Central United Methodist Church (639 N. 25th St.), 5-8:15 p.m.

Gail Walker, executive director of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) and Pastors for Peace, will speak at the 29th Friendshipment Caravan to Cuba at Central United Methodist Church. Walker spent many years as a community organizer in Milwaukee.

Sunday, June 24

Socialism is a BBQ @ Kern Park (3614 N. Humboldt Blvd.), noon-3 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will host a potluck cookout at Kern Park in Riverwest. A “BBQ,” according to the event’s Facebook page, is: “Socialism in practice, enacted in real time” because, “What you eat and drink aren’t based on your ability to pay or some other privilege you were born with.”

Tuesday, June 26

Wisconsin Assembly Democrats Fundraiser @ Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.), 4:30-6 p.m.

The Wisconsin Assembly Democrats’ fundraiser will include appearances from Democratic leader Gordon Hintz, as well as other Democratic state representatives. There is a suggested donation of $100, with higher sponsorship tiers up to $1,000.

Mitchell Park Domes Task Force Public Meeting @ Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.), 6-7:30 p.m.

The public will be able to weigh in on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes at this public meeting of the Domes task force. See feature news article on this subject in this issue!

Wednesday, June 27

Meeting of the Whole @ Milwaukee Community Justice Council (633 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 9:30-11 a.m.

Every other month, the Milwaukee Community Justice Council, a committee of Milwaukee-area criminal justice agencies created by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, hosts community meetings to gather information and receive feedback. The meetings are open to the public.

Refugee Resettlement Volunteer Information Meeting @ Lutheran Social Services (3974 S. Howell Ave., Suite 2), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan host monthly one-hour information sessions that give an overview of the refugee process and how people can get involved as volunteers.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.