Saving Our Democracy: June 7-13, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, June 7

Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Meeting @ Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W. Vliet St.), 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to provide insights and ideas about what should be included in the Behavioral Health Division’s 2019 budget. The Behavioral Health Division will present its preliminary budget at the hearing for public comment.

Know Your Rights During Law Enforcement Encounters Workshop @ George Bray Neighborhood YMCA (924 Center St., Racine), 5:30-7 p.m.

The ACLU of Wisconsin is hosting a workshop at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA in Racine to educate individuals about their rights and responsibilities during encounters with law enforcement.

Saturday, June 9

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, June 10

March for Our Lives—Milwaukee Pride Parade @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.), 1:15-3 p.m.

March Four Our Lives student activists will join the Milwaukee Pride Parade on Sunday in an act of solidarity with all communities to stop gun violence. Participants will meet outside of Anodyne Coffee Roasters a 1:15 p.m. and join the parade promptly at 1:35.

Citizen Action Summer Party and Potluck @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.), 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin is celebrating the three-year anniversary of its organizing cooperative with a potluck. There will be information about the group’s strategy to win big this election season and the opportunity to hear from Citizen Action members running for office.

Monday, June 11

Race to Justice Wisdom Gubernatorial Candidate Forum @ Country Springs Hotel (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee), 6-8 p.m.

WISDOM, a grassroots organization of comprised of religious congregations from many denominations, is hosting a forum with a number of candidates running for governor of Wisconsin. Confirmed participants include Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Kelda Roys, Kathleen Vinehout and Dana Wachs.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.