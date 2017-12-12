Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 14-20, 2017

× Expand Mike McCabe is an independent candidate for Wisconsin governor running in the Democratic Party primary.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Theater (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz, is hosting a special War On X-Mas Comedy Extravaganza. Comedians include Dina Nina Martinez, Marcos Lara, Cynthia Marie, J. Tyler Menz, Addie Blanchard and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Brostoff Brunch @ 3000 N. Stowell Ave., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

A fundraiser brunch will be held for State Legislator Jonathan Brostoff as a way for supporters to “warm up, enjoy wonderful food, and reconnect” with Brostoff in an intimate setting. Sponsorship levels range from $50-500.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Happy Hour with Mike McCabe @ Sobelmans (1900 W. St. Paul Ave.), 4-5:30 p.m.

Mike McCabe is an independent candidate for Wisconsin governor running in the Democratic Party primary. This happy hour gives you an opportunity to hear about his vision for Wisconsin and see what separates him from others in the Democratic primary.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

MSDF Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Coalition to Close the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility will hold a picket in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse to protest and collect petition signatures in an effort to eventually close the detention facility.

