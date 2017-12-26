Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Oakland Avenue and Capitol Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Zoo Trip @ Milwaukee County Zoo (10001 W. Bluemound Road), 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

After a long year of resistance, Indivisible Tosa is organizing a fun, protest-free trip to the zoo. The Milwaukee County Zoo will have free admission on this day. Those who are interested are encouraged to stay for lunch afterwards.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 6-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize—as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of active resistance in the past week—including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to: savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.