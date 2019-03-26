Saving Our Democracy: March 28-April 3, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Friday, March 29

‘Uncommon Friendships’ hosted by First Stage and Hours Against Hate @ Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (325 W. Walnut St.) 5-7 p.m.

A First Stage event in partnership with Hours Against Hate, “Uncommon Friendships” is geared to families and young people 10 years old and up. This event will highlight the powerful story told through First Stage’s ongoing production of Big River and its relevance today and offer opportunities to explore friendship across lines of division.

Saturday, March 30

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of West Forest Home Ave. and 43rd St., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Veterans for Peace Benefit Concert @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.) 7 p.m.

Massachusetts singer-songwriter and activist Tom Neilson performs an evening of music, satire and social commentary to benefit Veterans for Peace. For more information, call Bill Christofferson at 414-496-9651.

Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Canvass/Get Out the Vote for Tuesday, April 2 @ various locations

Visit resistancecalendar.org and volunteer to canvas your community and educate voters ahead of the spring election. Times and specific locations are as follows: Cudahy Family Library (3500 Library Drive) 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Colectivo (9125 W. North Ave.) 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Peace Action of Wisconsin (1001 E. Keefe Ave.) 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, April 1

Plastic Free MKE @ Urban Ecology Center, Riverside Park (1500 E. Park Place) 6-7 p.m.

Join a meeting to match volunteers up with tasks for the group that will further the cause of reducing single-use plastics in Milwaukee.

Wednesday, April 3

‘Crossing the Bridge: Milwaukee’s Struggle for Civil Rights’ @ United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County Volunteer Center (200 W. Pleasant St.) 5-6:30 p.m.

Crossing the Bridge chronicles Milwaukee’s struggle for civil rights and the marches in support of open housing that led to the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

2019 Milwaukee Women’s Leadership Luncheon @ Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront (4700 N. Port Washington Road) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Milwaukee Women’s Leadership Luncheon with keynote speaker Amy Chionchio, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee.

