Saving Our Democracy: March 8-14, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 8

Milwaukee Women’s Strike @ Citywide, all day

On International Women’s Day, many women around the world are going on strike. The striking women demand an end to violence against women, the war on the poor, attacks on reproductive freedom, discrimination, wars across the globe and environmental destruction.

Women Against Hate @ Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Women Against Hate is a traveling art exhibit that “uses art as the platform for an anti-hate campaign.” The event allows attendees to hear the artists’ stories as well as hear from UBLAC founding members Astar Herndon and Keisha Robinson.

Saturday, March 10

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 16th St. and Greenfield Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, March 11

Civil Rights History Bus Tour @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dominic Inouye, educator, artist and founder of ZIP MKE, will lead a bus tour of Milwaukee’s historic civil rights sites. The tour commemorates the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s Open Housing Marches.

Fundraiser for Program the Parks @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 2-5 p.m.

MKE4ALL is hosting a fundraiser at Bounce Milwaukee in Walker’s Point to benefit Program the Parks, a Milwaukee organization working to strengthen the Sherman Park neighborhood. The event will feature an art auction, music, free samples of Milk and Honey products and more.

Rescuing Wisconsin @ North Shore Presbyterian Church (4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood), 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Grassroots Northshore will host a number of Democratic candidates for statewide political offices for a community forum. Participating candidates include Rebecca Dallet (State Supreme Court), Andy Lamb (Assembly District 23), Chris Rahlf (Assembly District 60) and Emily Siegrest (Assembly District 24).

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.