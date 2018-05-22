Saving Our Democracy: May 24-30, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Anti-Foxconn Coalition Public Meeting @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Gaia Coalition Network, 350 Steven’s Point, Water Protectors of Milwaukee and other groups are teaming up to create an official coalition against the Foxconn manufacturing plant in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. This meeting is open to anyone who would like to get involved.

Friday, May 25

The B-Side: Exploring the Need for Black Women Entrepreneurs @ Alice’s Garden (2136 N. 21st St.), 5 p.m.

VoodooHoney, a Milwaukee-based record label, will host a panel discussion featuring local artists, writers and musicians to honor the past, present and future of African American women entrepreneurs and “explore our personal and collective journeys of black womenhood through art and dialogue.”

Saturday, May 26

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Water Street and St. Paul Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, May 27

Peace Through Music @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.), 7 p.m.-midnight

The 17th-annual Peace Through Music event will feature local bands covering the music of the late Beatles legend John Lennon. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 cash raffle. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the Brady Campaign.

Tuesday, May 29

Meet Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Kathleen Vinehout @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 5:30-8 p.m.

Wisconsin State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (who’s running for governor) will be at the Riverwest Public House for an “after-work meet and greet” where she will present her “People First” vision for Wisconsin and alternative budgets she has created. Attendees will also be able to speak directly with the candidate.

Lead in Our Water @ Urban Ecology Center (1859 N. 40th St.), 7-8:30 p.m.

State Senator LaTonya Johnson will lead a discussion about the impact Milwaukee’s toxic lead exposure has on local families. The event is a part of the Urban Ecology Center’s Our Water: Milwaukee’s Mirror—A Community Science Freshwater Series.

March on Milwaukee Community Discussion @ Kingo Lutheran Church (1225 E. Olive St.), 7-8:30 p.m.

Kingo Lutheran Church will host a discussion about the 50th anniversary of the open housing marches in Milwaukee facilitated by the Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion. Kingo will provide a brief history of the marches, after which participants will discuss the history and legacy of the marches in small groups.

Wednesday, May 30

50-Year Ache @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is organizing a storytelling event featuring stories of people facing racism, sexism, homophobia and other bigotry. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Storytelling begins at 7.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.