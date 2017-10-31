Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 2-8, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Rid Racism Milwaukee Gathering @ El Fuego (909 W. Layton Ave.), 5-7 p.m.

Rid Racism Milwaukee hopes to gather their current members as well as other members of the community for a night of conversation on how to dismantle racism in the Greater Milwaukee Area.

Refugee Volunteer Information Session @ Lutheran Social Services (5300 W. Lincoln Ave.), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lutheran Social Services’ Refugee and Immigrant Services will be holding a volunteer information session designed to inform those who want to learn more about refugee resettlement and what they can do as volunteers to support LSS’s work and mission.

Town Hall with County Supervisors Jason Haas and Marina Dimitrijevic @ South Shore Pavilion (2900 South Shore Drive), 6 p.m.

County Supervisors Haas and Dimitrijevic have invited constituents to attend a town hall meeting so members of the public in attendance can ask questions about the Milwaukee County budget and provide their input regarding budget priorities.

Ex Fabula: Refugee Stories @ Haggerty Museum of Art (530 N. 13th St.), 6-8 p.m.

This edition of Ex Fabula’s StorySlam explores the experiences of refugees living in Milwaukee. This free, open-to-the-public event is presented in collaboration with “Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy,” an exhibition currently on view at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Sunday, Jan. 14.

Friday, Nov. 3

Equitable Development in Milwaukee: Policy and Practice @ Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.), 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

With a goal of increasing “civic leadership in policy and practices that lead to increased racial and economic equity in Milwaukee,” this one-day symposium will frame a conversation about equitable economic development, gentrification and tools for civic action. Registration is required.

Milwaukee’s Open Housing Marches of 1967-1968 @ Milwaukee County Historical Society (910 N. Old World Third St.), 5:30-6:30 p.m.

This event, co-hosted with 200 Nights of Freedom, will feature a discussion with Patrick Jones, author of The Selma of the North: Civil Rights Insurgency in Milwaukee. It is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, Nov. 6

Lunchtime for Activists: Confronting Mass Incarceration @ UWM Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

A number of departments at UW-Milwaukee have come together to put together this event, which features keynote speeches from University of Michigan professor and historian Heather Ann Thompson, whose book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, was awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for History.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump has planned for our great country.