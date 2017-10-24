Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2017

× Expand Photo Credit: Glenn Halog

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Oct. 26

College in Prison: Reading in an Age of Mass Incarceration @ Boswell Book Company (2559 N. Downer Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

As a part of the Milwaukee Turners’ community conversation about mass incarceration, Daniel Karpowitz, author of College in Prison: Reading in an Age of Mass Incarceration, will speak at an event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Turners, Cardinal Stritch University and Boswell Book Co.

Veterans for Peace Milwaukee Chapter Meeting @ Peace Action Wisconsin (1001 E. Keefe Ave.), 7 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of Veterans for Peace will meet at the Peace Action Wisconsin headquarters. Non-veterans are welcome to join as associate members.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Brady Street and Farwell Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Defend Abortion Access @ Affiliated Medical Services (1428 N. Farwell Ave.), 2:30-4 p.m.

The Milwaukee General Defense Committee is organizing a counter-protest of “40 Days for Life,” who frequently protests outside of Affiliated Medical Services. While they do not typically confront these groups in an effort to reduce stress on patients, the clinic is closed on Sunday, so they will take a stand for access to women’s healthcare.

Monday, Oct. 30

Stoking Racism for Political Power: What Can Be Done? @ Milwaukee Area Technical College, Room S120 (700 W. State St.), 4-6 p.m.

This panel discussion will include Julilly Kohler-Hausmann, author of Getting Tough: Welfare and Imprisonment in 1970s America; Fred Royal, volunteer president of the NAACP’s Milwaukee Branch; Robert Smith, professor of history at Marquette University; and Dee Hall, managing editor at Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

So, You’re Thinking About Running For Office? @ Milwaukee Area Labor Council (633 S. Hawley Road), 6-7:30 p.m.

This will be an evening of conversation with working-family champions to hear how they made the decision to make a difference. Attendees will meet other labor and community activists and connect with resources to run for any level of office.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the Trump administration has planned for our great country.