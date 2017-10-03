Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 5-11, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of Donald Trump’s administration, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Mike McCabe Town Hall @ Wisconsin African American Women’s Center (3020 W. Vliet St.), 6-9 p.m.

Mike McCabe, an independent candidate for Wisconsin governor who is running in the Democratic Party primary, will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday. This will be a chance for the public to learn more about McCabe’s vision for our state.

Conversational Evening with Mayor Tom Barrett @ Amalgamated Transit Union (734 N. 26th St.), 7-9 p.m.

The Public Enterprise Committee is organizing an opportunity for Milwaukeeans to chat with their mayor about city concerns. They ask that everyone bring facts in an effort to foster a meaningful discussion.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Farwell and North avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Activism Now: Re-Ignition @ Kenilworth Square East Gallery (2155 N. Prospect Ave.), 2-3:30 p.m.

This panel will explore the transformation of activism from the 1960s into the second decade of the 21st century. Veterans of Milwaukee’s housing desegregation struggle, the Wisconsin immigrant rights struggle, contemporary Black Lives Matter movement activists and organizers doing contemporary housing, economic rights and immigration justice work will participate in the discussion.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Emilio de Torres from the Wisconsin ACLU @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.) 9:30 a.m.

ACLU of Wisconsin Director of Community Engagement Emilio de Torres will speak at Plymouth Church as a part of their ongoing Adult Education Series on Immigration. He has worked with more than 20 congregations in Madison on immigration issues.

MSDF Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. 9th St.), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Picketers will be outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse to protest the existence and operation of the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility (MSDF).

Monday, Oct. 9

Domestic Human Trafficking and Volunteer Training @ Redeem and Restore Center (233 Oakton Ave., Pewaukee), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

In this informational training session hosted by the Redeem and Restore Center, participants will hear from a survivor of human trafficking and watch Chosen, a 20-minute documentary that focuses on two American teens that were victims of human trafficking.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

How to Talk with Children About Race @ Christ Church (5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay), 6-8 p.m.

PACE3 is presenting a lecture by Associate Professor of Africology Erin Winkler (at UW-Milwaukee). Winkler​ ​will​ ​describe​ ​why​ ​not​ ​talking​ ​about​ ​race​ ​is​ ​actually​ ​detrimental​ ​to​ ​children’s​ ​ability​ ​to​ ​form​ ​positive​ ​ideas and​ ​images​ ​about​ ​the topic; participants will also become informed about​ ​ways​ ​to​ ​discuss​ ​race-related​ ​issues​ ​in​ ​age-appropriate​ ​and​ ​empowering​ ​ways.

Drinking Liberally @ Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

In its new location, the progressive social gathering that is Drinking Liberally now has an added bonus: two-for-one beer, wine, rail and call drinks. Drinking Liberally gives like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Citizen Action Brew Fest @ Historic Pabst Brewery Great Hall (901 W. Juneau Ave.), 5-8 p.m.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin will host the ninth annual edition of their Brew Fest—a tasty evening of social camaraderie and a festive selection of union and local-sourced beers. Any contribution of $50 or more gets you a Citizen Action of Wisconsin pint glass.

Town Hall/Public Hearing on Judicial Recusal in Wisconsin @ Marquette University Law School (1215 W. Michigan St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

In this town hall organized by Common Cause in Wisconsin, legal experts will discuss why more effective recusal rules are needed for judges who receive campaign contributions at all levels, and what Wisconsin needs to do to achieve effective recusal rules.

