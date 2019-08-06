Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 8-14, 2019

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, authoritarian, racist and homophobic actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Wisconsin Domestic Human Trafficking 101 and Volunteer Training @ Brookfield Public Library (1900 N. Calhoun Road), 6:30-8 p.m.

It happens in all 72 counties of Wisconsin. What is domestic human trafficking? Who is being trafficked? Why do the victims not run away? Why do they need special attention? Can we help them find a new job? What is Redeem and Restore Center doing about this? Have your questions answered at this event.

Friday, Aug. 9

Lanterns for Peace @ Washington Park Urban Ecology Center (1859 N. 40th St.), 6 p.m.

This event is the annual commemoration of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, at the end of World War II. Peace Action of Wisconsin (see also Saturday, Aug. 10) presents a beautiful, family friendly, cultural event based on a Japanese ritual making traditional lanterns, origami, storytelling and other family activities.

Walk 100: Bronzeville Week @ Pete’s Fruit Market—Bronzeville (2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 11 a.m.

Chat with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and walk one mile with Alderperson Milele A. Coggs on Historic King Drive during Bronzeville Week, an annual celebration of African American culture, history, art, commerce and entertainment.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of North Avenue and Sherman Boulevard, noon-2:30 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-2:30 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Second Annual Adopt-a-River Cleanup @ Boone & Crockett (818 S. Water St.), 9 a.m.

Last year, Boone & Crockett teamed up with Milwaukee Riverkeeper and adopted our city’s river front. They vowed to take care of it, and now that summer is in full force, the garbage in and along the river is, too. Please volunteer to help clean things up.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Milwaukee Rise Event w/ Cory Booker @ Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), 2 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker brings his experiences as a mayor and U.S. senator the table in his bid to replace Trump. Come see and hear what Booker has to say about his candidacy and the state of the nation.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik Luncheon @ The Wisconsin Club (900 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 11:30 a.m.

Milwaukee native Jeanette Kowalik returned home last year to take over the city’s beleaguered health department after reports that the agency failed to follow up with families of lead-poisoned children. Since then, the department has taken steps to increase transparency and accountability, including moving forward with a plan to establish a Board of Health comprised of community members and clinical representatives. Kowalik has taken aim at the city’s lead crisis, high infant mortality rate and persistent racial disparities.

