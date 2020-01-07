Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 9-15, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Interviews @ Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Citizen Action Office, 221 S. Second St., 5:30 p.m.

Join Citizen Action of Wisconsin leaders and members who will interview Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky (6 p.m.) and Marquette Law Professor Ed Fallone (7p.m.) in their bid to unseat rightwing Justice Daniel Kelly.

Friday, Jan. 10

League of Progressive Seniors Candidate Forum @ Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Mitchell St., 11:30 a.m.

The League of Progressive Seniors is hosting a lunch and forum featuring candidates for Milwaukee county executive, including David Crowley, Bryan Kennedy, Chris Larson, Theo Lipscomb, Purnima Nath and Jim Sullivan.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Cesar Chavez Drive and Greenfield Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need to laugh, perhaps, now more than ever. Laughing Liberally—a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, cartoonist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz—brings together several comedians for this show. On the bill are Jason Hillman, Sabeen Sadiq, Whitney Wasson, Melody Kate and sketch comedy troupe The Accountants Of Homeland Security. In addition, this month’s guest is Milwaukee city comptroller candidate Alex Brower.

Divided by Design MKE Timeline Build @ Milwaukee Public Library (East Branch), 2320 N. Cramer St., 10 a.m.

Fifty years after the passage of the Fair Housing Act, Milwaukee remains one of the most hyper-segregated metropolitan areas in the U.S. Discriminatory housing practices of the past translate into significant inequalities that persist today along racial lines in the form of redlining, sundown towns and racial covenants. Volunteers are needed to check document readability and source information for housing timeline.

XR MKE Meeting @ Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., 3:30 p.m.

Extinction Rebellion Milwaukee uses nonviolent civil disobedience in its fight for a livable planet and to bring greater public recognition to the need for immediate mass change to protect all living species from extinction. At this meeting, attendees can discuss recent activities and upcoming actions focused on the climate crisis.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Protest Donald Trump’s Rally @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., 5 p.m.

In the 2016 presidential election, Wisconsin was a key swing state. There is no reason to believe that the 2020 race will be any different. Trump’s recent, dangerous military actions in Iraq and Iran are just another reason to peacefully protest against the regime’s leader at this rally as he yells out another fact-free diatribe to his fawning followers.

