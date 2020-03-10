Saving Our Democracy: March 12-18, 2020

× Expand Tony Evers

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, March 12

10th Annual Girl’s Day @ City Hall (200 E. Wells St.), 8:30 a.m.

Join City Hall in welcoming and encouraging middle and high school students to pursue careers in public service.

Gov. Tony Evers to Speak at Newsmaker Luncheon @ Milwaukee Press Club (137 E. Wells St.), 11:30 a.m.

Hosted jointly by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com, the Newsmaker Luncheon will feature Gov. Tony Evers who will speak on issues within the state and his first year in office. The panel of journalists will include Adrienne Pedersen from WISN-TV, Jason Fechner from Spectrum News and Patrick Marley from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Saturday, March 14

Lessons from the Chicago Teachers Strike @ MATC Downtown Campus Room S120 (700 W. State St.), 12 p.m.

Hear from the experiences of Chicago Teachers Union activists Sarah Chambers and Paula Baraja during the Chicago Teachers Union drives and strikes. The Young Workers Committee of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers Local 212 will present the event.

Get Out the Vote Volunteers! @ Voces de la Frontera Action (1027 S. Fifth St.), 12 p.m.

Join the grassroots Latinx movement at the Voces de la Frontera office to help elect progressive, pro-immigrant candidates for 2020.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 16th St. and Wisconsin Ave., noon

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, March 16

End Prison Slavery @ Milwaukee Public Library, Room 2A (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5 p.m.

Join the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee to help work on writing letters, data entry and other activities to combat abuses in the Wisconsin prison system.

Tuesday, March 17

Texting for Toddlers! (to Support the MPS Referendum) @ Wisconsin Working Families Party (413 N. Second St.), 9 a.m.

Help text voters to choose yes for the Milwaukee Public Schools referendum and join Progressive Moms of Wisconsin and Working Families for a short information session and Q&A.

Candidates for Milwaukee County Executive Election Forum @ Milwaukee Press Club (137 E. Wells St.), 11:45 a.m.

State Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) and state Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) will speak at an election forum on the Milwaukee County Executive, jointly hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics and the Rotary Club.

Wednesday, March 18

Anti-Bias Workshop Series for Environmentalists @ TBD, 5:30 p.m.

Join the intensive workshop series for environmentalists and learn about topics like why environmental organizations are predominantly white, finding shared language on diversity and combatting bias. Look for the location at the Sierra Club Great Waters Group’s online calendar.

