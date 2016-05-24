UW-Waukesha’s Paving the Path to College Volunteers and Supporters

× Expand Image via UW-Waukesha

To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program. Inspired by UW-Madison’s Odyssey Project, the program is in its third year and is being supported for the second time by The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County (2727 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha), which provides endowment and project funds for nonprofit organizations throughout Waukesha County.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have told me that they always wanted to either finish college or start college,” says Ellyn Lem, professor of English at UW-Waukesha and coordinator of Paving the Path. “We try to make it less hard and create the opportunity to experience the transformative effects of studying from great minds in the past and learning how those ideas can be applied today.”

Paving the Path, which accommodates up to 14 students at this time, is a summer program taught voluntarily by UW-W faculty over four Saturdays, with this year’s classes held July 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It provides a lively discussion of literature, history, philosophy, art and writing, and includes tuition, books and meals—all at no cost to students. After the course, continued support is offered if participants are interested in pursuing further education.

“Our professors devote their summer Saturdays to this program without pay because they believe in its mission and enjoy learning and teaching from students and their colleagues,” says Lem. “I have infinite respect for everyone who selflessly devotes their time to Paving the Path without any financial compensation. These are people who believe in helping others, who love learning and who find time to share their expertise in this informal but rigorous educational environment.”

To learn more about Paving the Path, to apply or to donate, contact Lem at 262-521-5478, ellyn.lem@uwc.edu or visit waukesha.uwc.edu/continuing-ed/outreach/paving-path. To learn more about The Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County or to apply for funding, call 262-513-1861 or visit wgfwaukeshacounty.org.