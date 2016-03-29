Vote for Hannah Dugan and Jean Kies for Milwaukee County Judge

There are two contested races for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges and two highly qualified candidates who have earned the Shepherd’s endorsement.

In Branch 31, we are supporting Hannah Dugan. Dugan has a long history of representing Milwaukee’s most vulnerable residents. She was a leader of Legal Action of Wisconsin, Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee and Catholic Charities of Southeastern Wisconsin. She has also served in positions that make judges more accountable and impartial. We think that Dugan would ensure that all individuals who walk into her courtroom would receive a fair hearing.

In Branch 45, we are asking Shepherd readers to vote for Jean Kies, a private practice attorney who has argued cases in a wide variety of courts for a wide variety of clients. We are most impressed by her work on behalf of victims of sex trafficking and her robust knowledge of the law. We think that Kies would be a fair and impartial judge on the bench and would be a welcome addition to the Circuit Court.