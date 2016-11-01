Vote for Jack Redmond in Southern Suburbs

We wholeheartedly support Democrat Jack Redmond in his bid to represent Assembly District 21, which includes South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and part of Franklin. Redmond has decades of business and labor experience, shares the district’s values and concerns and can be trusted to do the right thing for his constituents.

Jack Redmond is running in one of the few swing districts left in the state. This district voted 51% for Republican Mitt Romney in 2012—and that was when Congressman Paul Ryan, who represents much of this district in the House of Representatives, was on the ticket as vice president. It’s currently represented by Republican Jessie Rodriguez, which seems to be an odd fit. Rodriguez—and her family—owe their livelihoods to the voucher school movement.

Rodriguez is part of the Republican effort to expand taxpayer-funded private and religious school vouchers statewide and weaken public school districts around the state just as the voucher school program has weakened the Milwaukee Public Schools almost to the breaking point. The suburbs in Assembly District 21 have strong public schools that need more support and resources, not an additional, taxpayer-funded private school voucher program.

Redmond, on the other hand, is a strong supporter of our public schools. He wants to add more resources to the classrooms so that teachers can focus on educating our kids and not worry about whether their students have the resources and supplies they need. Redmond also wants to support our tech colleges and the University of Wisconsin System so that we have a strong, educated workforce ready for the challenges of the 21st century.

Redmond is also targeting transportation funding. He has worked in the transportation industry for 45 years and knows how critical smooth, modern roadways and public transit are to our economy. Our leaders will need to make tough decisions about providing funding for our transportation system. We think that Redmond’s experience will add a vital voice to these discussions.

We are urging Shepherd readers in South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Franklin to vote for Jack Redmond on Nov. 8. Redmond has the experience and character to be a successful state legislator who isn’t beholden to special interests.

To learn more about Jack Redmond, check out his answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire at sheperdexpress.com.