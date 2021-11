This time around on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes guest Jason Hillman. The two discuss Wisconsin Republicans, Robin Vos, and why we can't have nice things. Check out the show!

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

To listen to past episodes, click here.