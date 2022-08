× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 52

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz has a special guest with comediean Anja Notanja Sieger. The two talk about the controversy of a Walgreens clerk in Hayward, Wisconsin refusing to sell condoms because of his faith. The conversation also touches on people using faith to refuse others' rights overall, and later talks about what Anja has been up to comedically. Don't miss it!