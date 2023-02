Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian Jason Hillman joins host Matthew Filipowicz. They're talking Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for a "national divorce" between red and blue states (really.) What could go wrong? Where would Wisconsin wind up? They also discuss Jason's comedic endeavors as of late, including the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show, March 11 at ComedySportz. Check it out!

