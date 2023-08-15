Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 77: Jason Hillman

× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE Episode 77

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Jason Hillman to the show. The two discuss the new makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and how Speaker Robin Vos wants to impeach newly-sworn in Janet Protasiewicz, simply because she acknowleged that Wisconsin's electoral maps are gerrymandered. They also discuss Hillman's endeavors in comedy, including his upcoming appearance at the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show, which is set for August 19. Tickets are available now at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com