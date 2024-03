× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE Episode 90 - Jen Durbent

Matthew Filopowicz and Jen Durbent poke some fun at Eric Hovde, who's running for Tammy Baldwin's senate seat, trying to prove he's not a carpetbagger.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday March 9, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.