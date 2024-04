× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE Episode 92: Sasha Rosser

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz and Sasha Rosser discuss Rudy Giuliani asking a judge not to seize his $3.5 million dollar Florida condo because he needs a place to record his podcasts...

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday April 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.