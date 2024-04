× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 93: Dina Nina

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian and Madison Alder Dina Nina joins host Matthew Filipowicz to discuss Eric Hovde claiming that most people in nursing homes shouldn't vote.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday May 11, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.