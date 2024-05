× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 95: Jason Hillman

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian Jason Hillman joins host Matthew Filipowicz to discuss how a school board in Virginia voted to reinstate Confederate names at two local schools.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday June 8, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.