Today on Sonic Rendezvous, Allen Halas and Blaine Schultz talk to photographer Kevin Hutchison. Recently, Kevin began uploading his photos of iconic Milwaukee bands as well as punk legends to the Lest We Forget group on Facebook. Now residing in Texas, Kevin tells us of how he got his start with photography in the clubs, as well as the photo book that he has compiled.

You can learn more about Kevin's book of photography here.