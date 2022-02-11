Kevin Hutchison Prepares Book of ‘80s MKE Punk Scene

× Expand Photo by Kevin Hutchison Sacred Order at The Norman Sacred Order at The Norman

As an MATC student in the ‘80s Kevin Hutchison took it upon himself to document the local punk scene. Recently the photographer, who now lives in Texas, began sharing his shots on Facebook. He plans to have a book of the photographs ready in time for the Lest We Forget concert at Turner Hall on May 28. The show celebrates the bygone local scene with bands reuniting for the occasion

Hutchison grew up in Brookfield where he worked on the high school newspaper and yearbook. Upon graduation in 1980 he enrolled at MATC, moved to the East Side and became a familiar face at local music venues, offering club owners free prints of his photographs.

“Kenny Baldwin was the most open to this arrangement so I soon became a fixture at the Starship,” he said. “I was at some club every night, more on the weekends. I began to blend in like wallpaper. People forgot I was there and I really started to get great images.”

Up close and personal

Photo by Kevin Hutchison Black Flag singer Henry Rollins at The Starship Black Flag singer Henry Rollins at The Starship

The photographer realized on several occasions the importance of non-verbal communication in the rock and roll battle zone. When the mosh pit action became too jarring for photographs he shot unobtrusively from onstage. On one occasion he was so close, a drummer actually hit Hutchison with his sticks while playing. Photographing Black Flag singer Henry Rollins, Hutchison recalled the singer making eye contact—glowering when he should keep his distance but also giving the go ahead when the moment felt right. It was all about gauging that sense of personal space, he said, noting that he was proud that he could be so aware in such situations.

Revisiting the past

Life eventually took Hutchison to Arizona and Indiana before settling in Texas where he published the book Fly Fishing the Texas Hill Country. But it is his rock and roll years in Milwaukee that he is excited about these days.

“Often the shows were busted and everyone was kicked out. I was a big target for the cops, who didn’t like having their photos taken. I spent many nights in the back of a very cold or hot patrol car. If the show ran all the way through it would usually be over around 2 a.m. Since I didn’t drink and had a car, I usually ended up driving drunk friends home.”

One of those nights Baldwin asked Hutchison to give a ride home to woman who was over the limit. When he got her home safely Hutchison was surprised to find her door was covered in photos he had taken. “It was very, very creepy and flattering at the same time,” he said. “She was a girl that I had a huge crush on and who I thought didn’t even know I was alive.”

The next night at the Starship Baldwin suggested the woman thank Hutchison for getting her home. “She looked straight at me and realized that I had to have seen that door full of photos. I can’t explain the look in her face, but I knew that I would never ever get her to go out with me. I was right! She never spoke to me again!”