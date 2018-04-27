Milwaukee Burger Week 2018 Social Media Kit

All week long from May 14-20, 2018, is a chance for Milwaukeeans and visitors alike to sample some of the best burgers Milwaukee has to offer as part of our citywide Burger Week celebration. And we're also raising funds for Feeding America along the way. We need your help, as a participating restaurant, to make that happen!

At the end of the week, the Shepherd Express will crown a winner of Burger Week based on the restaurant with the highest customer engagement through social media posts during the week + the restaurant's own posts mentioning #mkeburgerweek.

We want to make sure you have all the tools you need to give your restaurant the edge in this contest and can help spread the good word about burgers around town.

What We're Doing

Shepherd Express will market Burger Week to Milwaukee eaters through as many channels as humanly possible and some that might be humanly impossible, including:

Print advertisements in Shepherd Express up to and during Milwaukee Burger Week

in Shepherd Express up to and during Milwaukee Burger Week Online and mobile advertising across the Shepherd website and Facebook Event site

across the Shepherd website and Facebook Event site Email marketing to Shepherd Express network

to Shepherd Express network Posters and menu inserts at participating venues

at participating venues Website showcasing the locations and available burgers

showcasing the locations and available burgers Shepherd Express feature story the week of May 10

Also, listen for promotional ads on all iHeart stations, 88.9 Radio Milwaukee and 91.7 WMSE.

What You Can Do: 9 Ideas

Share the Milwaukee Burger Week event on your Facebook page in the days leading up to Burger Week. Snap and post a pic of one of your chef's preparing your special Burger Week burger. Snap and post a pic of your special Burger Week burger after it's made. Snap and post a pic of one of your server's delivering your special Burger Week burger to a customer. Display provided marketing materials for Milwaukee Burger Week in prominent places. Write "Ask about Milwaukee Burger Week" on your specials chalkboard/sign for the duration of the week. Promote your participation in Milwaukee Burger Week on your restaurant website. Prompt waitstaff to talk about your restaurant's involvement in Milwaukee Burger Week with each table of customers as they are looking over the menu. Prompt waitstaff to encourage customers who ordered the special burger to snap and post a pic of their burger using #mkeburgerweek

A portion of the proceeds from each burger sold during the week will be donated to Feeding America. Help raise as much money as possible to contribute to the leading hunger-relief organization in the state.