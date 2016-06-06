Brewers' 2015 Top Draft Pick Trent Clark Reflects on a Busy 12 Months with the Organization

× Expand Photo credit: Ann Mollica/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

For the Milwaukee Brewers, the 2016 season offers an opportunity to look ahead to the future while the organization undergoes a rebuilding process under new general manager David Stearns. This week even more eyes will turn to the future as the MLB Draft gets underway on Thursday.

A year ago at this time, outfielder Trent Clark was still in high school in Texas. The Brewers selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 draft and he's since advanced to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers during a whirlwind 12 months as a professional. This weekend we talked to him about his early pro career, lessons learned and the year ahead.

What's this first year and the adjustment to professional baseball been like for you?

It's been exciting. It's been a fun year. I've met a lot of new people, learned a lot of things about myself, I've learned a lot of things about the game and I believe it's going to help me in my career. A lot.

You've moved around a fair amount this first year, playing in Arizona, with Helena and now with Wisconsin. Have you gotten used to moving around and adjusting to new places

Yeah, for the most part. It's hard to get used to a thing like that but for the most part I've gotten pretty used to being in a different place and knowing that I can go up or down or whatever. I'm really kind of accustomed to it by now.

Is there a challenge that comes with that in terms of developing a support structure or a group of friends in a new place?

We're all friends. We all know each other. We went to spring training together, we played together last year in instructs (Fall Instructional League) in the AZL (the Arizona Summer League), or in (rookie level) Helena, or wherever. So we know each other when we're going up to these new places, we've played with these guys before. So there's kind of a known basis for all of us.

It's been a year now since you've been drafted. If you could go back a year and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

I can't really think of anything that I'd give myself. I feel like I've done everything, for the most part, pretty well, and I keep an open mind and try to learn as much as I can. But I feel like I've done those things, and that's the advice I would still give myself.

As a player, are you where you expected to be a year ago?

You can't really expect much, because the only thing you can do is go out and play. You can't control where they send you, they have their own path for you. The organization wants you to do your best every single day, play hard, and then they'll make the decisions from there, where you go.

How much of the organization's plan for you do you know?

Zero. I get out and play every day and then they tell me what to do, when to do it and where I'll be going.

So what are some of your goals for the next year?

Again, play hard and just come out here and have fun every day. It's a game and I love to play this game. It's been fun for me, learning as much as I can and soaking up as I can from all these coaches and medical staff. They've taught me a lot so far and they're going to continue to teach me. So, just stay around them and learn some stuff.