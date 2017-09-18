Eric Sogard on the Pennant Race and His Future With the Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have had a fair number of surprising contributors during the 2017 season but second baseman Eric Sogard has to be one of the team’s most interesting success stories. After sitting out nearly the entire 2016 season he joined the Brewers on a minor league contract over the winter, earned his way back to the majors and has been a big part of Milwaukee’s success since, appearing in 82 games and posting career bests in on-base percentage (.391) and slugging (.390).

Plate discipline has been a big part of Sogard’s success this season: Among players who have made at least 200 plate appearances Sogard leads his team in walk rate (14.6%) and has the smallest percentage of his trips to the plate end in strikeouts (13.1%). FanGraphs estimates his value to the Brewers this season at 1.1 wins above replacement, seventh among the team’s position players and ahead of players like Keon Broxton and Hernan Perez that have seen the field much more often.

Despite his contributions to the team in 2017, however, Sogard’s future in the organization is still a bit of a question mark. He has accumulated enough major league service time in 2017 to qualify for free agency this winter and the Brewers’ future plans at second base are a bit cloudy with Jonathan Villar still under club control and potential impact prospects like Isan Diaz and Mauricio Dubon working their way towards the majors.

A year ago at this time it looked like Sogard’s baseball career might be drawing to a close after a season where he made just two professional appearances, both with the minor league Stockton Ports. Instead, he’s in the middle of a pennant race and building a resume that could make him a valuable free agent this winter. This week we talked to him about that turnaround and moving forward.

You’ve been through a lot in 2017 between opening the season in the minors, getting the call back to the big leagues, a major hot streak, an injury and now a pennant race. How does 2017 compare to what you expected?

Honestly, the goal was just to get back to the big leagues and contribute in any way I can. It’s been a pleasure being a part of this team and obviously we’re where we want to be: In a race for this final stretch. So it’s definitely been exciting.

Do you feel like you’re working on two fronts right now, auditioning for the future in addition to a pennant race?

No, obviously the focus is the pennant race right now. So I think that if I focus on that, work hard every day with these guys and hopefully get there, then the future will work itself out.

Is there a big thing you’ve learned this year, something you can take away from the long adventure?

I think just never giving up, always working hard and always working to get better. Anything can happen in this game, so just keep working hard.

What’s it going to take for you and your teammates to make it to the playoffs?

Just staying focused, one game at a time. I think we’re starting to roll pretty well and obviously every game matters, so I think if we just take it one game at a time and do our best we’ve got a pretty good shot.

How does playing in Milwaukee compare to what you expected?

I love it here. I’ve had a blast. It’s a great group of guys that makes it fun to show up every day and go to battle with them. It’s been new for me but I’ve loved every second of it.