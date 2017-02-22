Bucks Finding Ways to Cope Without Parker as Giannis Soaks in All-Star Weekend

×

As if it hasn’talready been challenging for the Milwaukee Bucks, they were only at fullstrength for roughly two and a half quarters this season against the Miami Heatback on Feb. 8. The excitement and build up for the return of sharpshooter Khris Middleton was completelyovershadowed by the loss of one of their premier stars in Jabari Parker, again. Notonly did the Bucks lose the game in Middleton’s return but Parker also wentdown in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury. The arena went assilent as it did when former Bucks star Michael Redd went down with his secondACL tear in the same knee eight years ago. When most were praying that it wasjust a sprain this time for Jabari, news broke the next day that it was indeeda second ACL tear for the young Buck. To make matters worse, it was the sameknee as his previous ACL injury back in rookie season after 25 games.

This is a trulycrushing blow to the Bucks and Parker, who was averaging career-highs in almostevery category during his third NBA season. The Chicago native played in 51games this year and put up 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per gamewhile shooting 49% from the field including 36.5% from three. The former No. 2overall pick was starting to really find his game but is now forced to begin abrutal 12 month process in order to get back on the court. The good news is heunderwent successful surgery on Valentines Day and should be able to make afull recovery. I think it’s safe to say that he knows how to handle to the rehabprocess as well as anyone.

While trying tograsp what this means for the Bucks moving forward, there’s still over aquarter of the season left with a lot to play for. While most would think thatlosing one of the most important pieces on the roster would be hard to copewith, Milwaukee has gotten off to a 3-1 start, including winning their lastthree in a row over Indiana, Detroit and Brooklyn. In the midst of the All-Starbreak, the Bucks are now 25-30 and sit just one game back of the eighth andfinal playoff spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Pistons (27-30). With abit of momentum on their side, the question remains whether Milwaukee will turnthe season around and get back into the playoffs or fold back into the lottery?Here are some reason’s to believe that they indeed can make that playoff rundespite the loss of Jabari Parker.





Khash is Back

When you lose yourbest player who is scoring 20 points per game, it would seem difficult toreplace that kind of production at this time of the year unless it’s via thetrade market. But it looks like the timing couldn’t have been any better forthe return of Khris Middleton, who led the Bucks in scoring last season at over18 points a game. The 25-year-old was back on the court in Milwaukee’s loss tothe Miami Heat two weeks ago. While he scored just five points in 15 minutesoff the bench, it was just important to get him back out on the floor. Two dayslater against the Lakers, he played 21 minutes and scored six points on 2-7shooting and then stayed back in Milwaukee for precautionary reasons onSaturday night as the Bucks grabbed a road win in Indiana.

Still easing hisway back, Khris played 18 minutes in Milwaukee’s win Monday night over thePistons and scored 11 points on 4-7 shooting. In Wednesday night’s 129-125 winin Brooklyn, however, he looked as close to his old self as he poured in aseason-high 20 points on 7-13 shooting to go along with seven assists, threerebounds, and three steals. It took him a couple games to get his feet wet butif last Wednesday was any indication, Khash is on his way back. He lookedcomfortable shooting the ball, and things seemed to flow better offensivelywith the ball in his hands. Not only does he fill a huge scoring role but hisability to create and make plays for others should help take some pressure off Giannis Antetokounmpo while allowingfor more spacing.

While he can’tattack as well as Parker, Middleton brings a totally different dynamic that theBucks have been missing all season long. As I have previously mentioned, theBucks have had a hard time closing out games and finding a go-to guy down thestretch. When the game against the Nets got tight in the fourth quarter,Middleton was inserted back into the lineup with 2:59 remaining and the Bucksup just two at 117-115. He hit a big shot and knocked down four free throwswith ease as the Nets tried to finish their comeback. That really stood outsince Milwaukee had been 7-13 in games decided by six points or less thisseason. In fact, the victory gave the Bucks a rare four-game sweep over theNets this season as well. Not to say it was a must win game but it was huge forthis team’s confidence going forward into the second half. It gives them beliefthat they can make a run especially when you have Khris Middleton, a guy whohas proven to be clutch in big time moments.





Attack of the Beas

Ever since Michael Beasley was inserted into theBucks starting lineup against the Pacers last Saturday night, the veteran hasproven to be a godsend. With Parker out of the starting lineup, Beas has given meaningthe phrase “next man up” as he should. When the Bucks traded for the former No.2 overall pick after the Middleton injury in training camp, his job was tosimply put the ball in the hoop. In 47 games this season with Milwaukee, Beashas averaged 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting a career high 53.2%from the field. The problem? He was stuck sharing minutes at times with MirzaTeletovic while playing behind Parker.

With Parker outof the equation, it may just be a blessing in disguise as it will allow Beas toplay more freely with consistent minutes on a nightly basis. When Michael is inrhythm and has it going, he’s arguably one of the best pure scorers in theleague. The knock on him has always been his lack of heart and focus due to hisimmaturity. Now at 28 years old with nearly 10 years of professional experiencein the NBA and China, he has learned to play unselfishly within an NBA systemwhile still being an aggressive scorer.

He couldn’t haveasked for a better opportunity to showcase his game as he gets set to be a freeagent next summer. In his first three starts of the season, he’s averaged nearly15 points, four rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a steal while playing 27 minutes pergame. In Milwaukee’s 102-89 win over Detroit on Monday, he dropped 23 points on10-13 shooting to go along with four assists, three rebounds, and three steals.That kind of production will not only help the Bucks make a playoff push but itshould certainly help him secure a pretty decent payday next summer.

Moose Getting Loose

While stillcoming off the bench, Greg Monroecontinues to be the Bucks most consistent big man this season. With MilesPlumlee now gone, John Henson seemingly in Kidd’s doghouse and Thon Maker inthe starting lineup but with limited run, the Moose continues to feast ondefenses across the league. His numbers are down from his first season as aBuck, but if you watched games from last year to this year it’s hard not tonotice how efficient he’s been in a reserve role. His 11.6 points, 6.8rebounds, and 2.1 assists averages may not jump out at you but his PER of 22.36while playing just under 22 minutes per game definitely should. Despiteacquiring Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes via trade, neither has seen the flooryet.

It’s a toughsituation for the Bucks and Monroe, who has an $18 million dollar player optionfor next season. It would be logical to move him so they at least get somethingin return if he does indeed decide to walk, but how do you trade a guy who hasplayed as well as he has all season long on both ends of the floor. Not tomention his chemistry with guys like rookie Malcolm Brogdon and Michael Beasley are hard to ignore. With thetrade deadline coming up, John Hammond and the Bucks front office have a hugedecision to make. Is it worth it to keep him in order to hopefully sneak intothe playoffs or do you build for the future? At this point, I’d rather see himride it out. Milwaukee has publically tried to trade Monroe for months but hisold school skillset isn’t too enticing for other teams around the league. Whoknows, he seems to like Milwaukee and could decide to opt in if he doesn’tthink he will get a long-term deal worth $18 million a year from another teamthis summer.

Nonetheless,Moose has been extremely important to the Bucks success this season. Afterback-to-back 25-point games in Milwaukee’s last two wins, he’s averaging aseason-high 14.4 points in February while playing 24 minutes per game. Hisvalue is at an all-time high so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bucks movedhim, but his presence on this team will be crucial down the stretch.





All-Star Giannis

GiannisAntetokounmpo has already generated a lot of buzz around the league this seasonwith the numbers he’s been putting up, and that continued this past weekend onthe national stage with his first All-Star appearance. Just four years removedfrom playing in the equivalent of division II basketball in Greece, the GreekFreak has become a well-known superstar to the rest of the basketball universe.Not only was he the first Buck to play in an All-Star game since Michael Redd’slone appearance back in 2004, but was also the first Milwaukee starter sinceSydney Moncrief back in 1986.

After histeam-high 30-point performance on Sunday night in New Orleans, it’s safe to saythat he’s no longer just a spectacle. He’s become one of those must-see playerswhen the Bucks play in other respective NBA cities. The overwhelming attentionGiannis received at All-Star weekend is no joke and it was very much deserved.There were many story lines heading into to the game including Kevin Durant andRussell Westbrook being reunited on the floor together, but a lot of peoplecouldn’t wait to see Giannis and he didn’t disappoint. Here’s a recap of Antetokounmpo’sNBA All-Star debut.

With the Eastlosing 192-182 to the West, Pelicans forward Anthony Davis received the MVPafter scoring an All-Star game record 52 points to go along with 10 reboundsand two steals in 32 minutes. Davis’ performance was no coincidence as he wasplaying in front of his hometown fans. LeBron and Giannis, the two best playersin the Eastern conference, sat for all of the fourth quarter except for whenAntetokounmpo was put in for the final minute to leave the fans with one finallasting impression. Obviously the All-Star game is just a glorified exhibitionwith a lack of defense but one can’t ignore that if Giannis had gotten moreminutes with the East being victorious, then he would have been the most likelycandidate to take home the MVP. More importantly, Giannis leaves with anunforgettable experience while coming back to Milwaukee injury free and readyfor the second half.

"He's the only one who had the intensity level as high as he had it...and that's what your love to see." PG on #Giannis pic.twitter.com/k2k8ET1NYE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 21, 2017

As much fun asit was to see Giannis put on a show in NOLA, it’s time to get back to realityas the Bucks look to build off their current three-game winning streak. Thechemistry between Giannis and Jabari will have to be put on hold for 12 months,but now the Bucks get to see how he works alongside Khris Middleton for therest of the season.

Second Half Outlook

The Bucks are inan awkward spot at the moment. One could call it basketball purgatory. It’sbeen that way for most of the past decade. They are either fighting for aplaying spot or find themselves in the back half of the lottery. Most wouldlike to see them just tank now after the Parker injury and try to get a higherdraft pick with a ton of young talent available. Then there are some that wouldlike to see them push forward and get into the playoffs even if it means losingin the first round as a 6-8 seed. At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrongwith playoff experience especially for a young team.

It will alldepend on what the front office decides to do this week with the trade deadlinecoming up on Thursday. There are many intriguing pieces the Bucks could move toset themselves up for the future if they decide to sell. Greg Monroe, MichaelBeasley, Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes and Jason Terry are all expiring or have aplayer option for next season. They could rid themselves of those contracts inhopes of finding young talent to build around the big three. Other guys likeJohn Henson, Mirza Teletovic and Matthew Dellavedova all have multiple years ontheir contracts but I’m sure Milwaukee wouldn’t mind getting rid of them inorder to improve their roster.

Milwaukee hasn’tbeen one to throw in the towel and I don’t think they have given up on thisseason. The most important name in this scenario is head coach Jason Kidd. Heseems to be the X-factor in all of this. No one really knows how much power hehas beyond head coach but he will undoubtedly be in on a lot of decisionmaking. Judging by his coaching style, no one really knows what he’s thinking.Sometimes his rotations suggest that he’s not worried about whether the teamwins or loses while he messes around too much with different lineups. It’sobvious the Bucks aren’t ready to contend for a title yet so it would belogical to just cut their losses and become big time sellers at the deadline.However, don’t be surprised if they stay put and ride it out with what theyhave. Stay tuned.