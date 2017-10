Aaron Rodgers is the man.

And Mike Tirico is also the man for telling Kornheiser he was wrong and to stop talking about Favre last night. Kornheiser continued to insist he wasn't the one making it a story, that it's all anyone could talk about and therefore he was talking about it - but his broken record was ridiculous and the rest of us just really wanted to enjoy the game. Thank you Mike Tirico for telling him to dial it down and move on.