Badger Hockey releases TV Schedule

2010–11 Men’s Hockey Schedule

(Dates and times subject to change)

DAY DATE OPPONENT All Times Central TV (Internet)

ICE BREAKER TOURNAMENT (St. Louis)

Friday Oct. 8 Boston University 8:30 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 10 Notre Dame/Holy Cross 3 p.m./Noon

FRIDAY OCT. 15 ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE 7 P.M. FSN/WC

SUNDAY OCT. 17 ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE 1 P.M. (Bigtennetwork.com)

Friday Oct. 22 at Denver* 8:30 p.m. FSN

Saturday Oct. 23 at Denver* 8 p.m.

FRIDAY OCT. 29 MICHIGAN TECH* 7 P.M. (UWBadgers.com)

SATURDAY OCT. 30 MICHIGAN TECH* 7 P.M. WISC/Charter/TWar/WC

Friday Nov. 5 at Minnesota* 7 p.m. FSN

Saturday Nov. 6 at Minnesota* 7 p.m. BTN

FRIDAY NOV. 12 NORTH DAKOTA* 7 P.M. FSN/WC

SATURDAY NOV. 13 NORTH DAKOTA* 7 P.M. TVW/Charter/TWar/WC

FRIDAY NOV. 19 MINNESOTA DULUTH* 7 P.M. FSN/WC

SATURDAY NOV. 20 MINNESOTA DULUTH* 7 P.M. WISC/Charter/TWar/WC

COLLEGE HOCKEY SHOWCASE FRIDAY

NOV. 26 MICHIGAN 7 P.M. (Bigtennetwork.com)

SATURDAY NOV. 27 MICHIGAN STATE 7 P.M. (Bigtennetwork.com)

Friday Dec. 3 at Alaska Anchorage* 10 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 4 at Alaska Anchorage* 10 p.m.

FRIDAY DEC. 10 BEMIDJI STATE* 7 P.M. TVW/Charter/TWar/WPT

SATURDAY DEC. 11 BEMIDJI STATE* 7 P.M. FSN/WPT

THURSDAY DEC. 30 MASSACHUSETTS 7 P.M. FSN/WPT F

RIDAY DEC. 31 MASSACHUSETTS 7 P.M. FSN/WPT

FRIDAY JAN. 7 CANISIUS 7 P.M. (Bigtennetwork.com)

SATURDAY JAN. 8 CANISIUS 7 P.M. (Bigtennetwork.com)

Friday Jan. 14 at Minnesota Duluth* 7 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 15 at Minnesota Duluth* 7 p.m.

FRIDAY JAN. 21 MINNESOTA STATE* 7 P.M. (Bigtennetwork.com)

SATURDAY JAN. 22 MINNESOTA STATE* 7 P.M. WISC/Charter/TWar/WPT

Friday Jan. 28 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 29 at Michigan Tech* 6 p.m.

Friday Feb. 11 at Nebraska Omaha* 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 12 at Nebraska Omaha* 7 p.m.

FRIDAY FEB 18 MINNESOTA* 7 P.M. BTN

SATURDAY FEB. 19 MINNESOTA* 8 P.M. FSN

Friday Feb. 25 at St. Cloud State* 7 p.m. Charter

Saturday Feb. 26 at St. Cloud State* 7 p.m. Charter

FRIDAY MARCH 4 COLORADO COLLEGE* 7 P.M. TVW/Charter/TWar/WPT

SATURDAY MARCH 5 COLORADO COLLEGE* 7 P.M. FSN/WPT

Fri.-Sun. March 11-13 WCHA Playoffs (Campus Sites)

Thur.-Sat. March 17-19 WCHA Final Five (St. Paul, Minn.) FSN

Fri.-Sat. March 25-26 NCAA East and West Regionals (Bridgeport, Conn., and St Louis)

Sat.-Sun. March 26-27 NCAA Northeast and Midwest Regionals (Manchester, N.H., and Green Bay, Wis.)

Thur.-Sat. April 7-9 NCAA Frozen Four (St. Paul, Minn.)

* - WCHA league games Home games listed in BOLD CAPS. All times Central. FSN- Fox Sports Wisconsin; BTN - Big Ten Network; WISC - WISC-TV; TVW - TVW 14; Charter - Charter Extra; TWar - Time Warner Sports; WC - Wisconsin Channel (delayed); WPT - Wisconsin Public Television or Wisconsin Channel (delayed)