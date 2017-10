Despite their absolutely abysmal showing in Minnesota this weekend, the Badgers are the #3 team in the nation. One of the ways they've gotten to that point is their prolific scoring, both from offense and defenders. As a team, the Badgers are: Averaging 4.06 goals per game - 2nd in the nation 134 goals scored - 1st in the nation 104 points from defensemen - 1st in the nation Averaging 3.15 points per game from defensemen - 1st in the nation +1.53 scoring margin - 1st in the nation