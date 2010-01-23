Badgerific

There are 23 Varsity sports played at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and 11 of them are competing this weekend, which is pretty cool.

Men's and Women's Basketball

Men's and Women's Hockey

Men's and Women's Tennis

Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field

Men's and Women's Swimming

and

Wrestling

are all competing on campus this weekend.

In my opinion the biggest matchup is #4 Wisconsin men's hockey facing #1 Denver.

Tonight, they skated to a 3-3 tie.

The Badgers were down 2-0 entering the third period and scored three straight goals to hold a 3-2 lead until the final two minutes, when Denver tied the game.

The Badgers haven't beat Denver at the Kohl Center in five years. Including tonight's game, the Badgers had been scoreless against the Pioneers in 8 straight periods. Coach Mike Eaves is 2-9 against Denver at home.

Fans should be incredibly happy with a tie.

This just means the game I'm attending tomorrow night will be even more exciting!