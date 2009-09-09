Badgers get BS'd!

Would love to know why the fumble and recovery on the Badgers 10-yard line was non-reviewable. Schofield made a beautiful play, sacking NIU's quarterback, causing a fumble and then recovering it and after five minutes of being told it was under booth review, we were told it was a non-reviewable play.

Why? At this point, that could be a game-changing play. NIU was able to go on and score and get a 2-point conversion, making it just an eight point game.

When I watched a seeming 10 minute review of whether or not the field goal attempt in the Iowa game had crossed the line of scrimmage, it seems pretty ridiculous that whether or not a QB fumbles on a sack is not reviewable.

Anyone out there got an explanation on that?