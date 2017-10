Trenni did a piece during tonight's game in which she said Ned keeps a calendar of the bullpen and writes down each guy he uses and how many innings he's pitched. She said that Ned highlights a guy after he's been used twice so that he knows that if he uses that guy today for a third day, he gives him a mandatory two day rest because Ned NEVER uses a reliever more than 3 days in a row.

Are we to assume that Ned implemented this system after he pitched Gagne 4 times in a row?