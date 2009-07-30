Bill Hall Sent to Nashville

Story here

Can you just imagine that conversation?

You know Macha dropped the bomb, leaving Billy sputtering and then kenny boy came back with something along the lines of "You said you wanted more reps, here's your chance. Or was that all just talk? I thought you weren't whining. You have been treated so unfairly, in your opinion and you are only put in the game in tought situations, well here's your chance to prove it hasn't all been talk. You want another shot, here it is, biatch!"

Ok, so it probably didn't go exactly like that, but I'm pretty sure Macha backed Hall's ass into a corner so that he either had to put up or shut up.

The best part is that I'm pretty sure Billy did this to himself. If he hadn't been lip-flapping to the press, he'd have continued to ride the pine and earn his money in a somewhat embarrassing fashion as #1 home run greeter. Now, he's found himself in the more embarrassing spot of being sent to the minors.

He was apparently offered this "opportunity" before the All-Star break and turned it down, but it sure seems like after Sunday's comments to the Journal, he was given the heavy handed push to Tennessee.