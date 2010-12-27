Brewers add reliever Saito

One of the pieces still missing from the Brewers was a solid 8th inning set-up man to get the game to John Axford in the 9th. Today, the Brewers signed veteran reliever Takaski Saito to fill that role. The signing has been confimed by Doug Melvin but won't be announced by the Brewers until next week because their offices are closed for the holiday. Rumors are that Saito will earn between $3-4 million for his one year contract. He will be 41 on Opening Day this year and will likely be unable to pitch on back-to-back days after shoulder problems plagued him last season. That being said, he was a successful closer for Atlanta and had a 2.83 ERA in 56 games last season.