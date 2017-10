The Brewers have made it official. Rick Peterson was left in the cold upon the hiring of new manager Ron Roenicke. After a few weeks of will he/won't he, it was announced that Rick Kranitz will be the new pitching coach. Kranitz was most recently with the Baltimore Orioles.

It was also announced that former Reds manager Jerry Narron has been hired as the bench coach.

Garth Iorg, who spent the past four season with Brewers minor league teams, is the new infield and first base coach.