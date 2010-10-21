Brewers' Managerial Search Narrows

The J-S is reporting that GM Doug Melvin has narrowed his search to four candidates, who will go through a second round of interviews with him and owner Mark Attanasio.

Melvin confirmed that he's talked to eight candidates but will not name names.

Reports have listed "former Cleveland manager Eric Wedge, who since has been named Seattle's manager; Los Angeles Dodgers Triple-A manager Tim Wallach, Los Angeles Angels bench coach Ron Roenicke, former Seattle and Arizona manager Bob Melvin, Washington Nationals third base coach Pat Listach and Chicago White Sox bench coach Joey Cora." according to Haudricourt.

It's unsure who the two other candidates may have been and Melvin is quoted as saying that some of the names reported were right and some weren't.

There is usually a "lock" on making announcements during the World Series, meaning we're likely not going to hear any more from the Brewers camp until after the Fall Classic.