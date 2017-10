Brewers moblogging for today

×

And now Prince sets the team walk record with his 100th

Prince and the ump just had a little chat mid-AB and suddenly the count went from 2-2 to 3-1. Interesting

Corey Hart's line against this pitcher - .571 avg 2 HR and 6 RBI

Yovani just recorded his 200th and 201st strikeout

Prince making up for the slump already and finally crossed the 40 HR mark. Now he just needs to keep the BA above .500

You can tell that despite last season, Milwaukee is still a football town. NO ONE at this game and its a bobblehead day

Onfield trophy presentation (theres a trophy?!) made much coolep with Coop coming over to congratulate Prince.

So cool that Prince broke Coops RBI record while Coop was here coaching for Houston.

I feel like only in WI could we be sitting in a bar at the baseball stadium eating brats and watching the Packer game.

Congrats to Prince Fielder for breaking the Brewers' single-season RBI record tonight when he hit a sac fly in the 8th!

