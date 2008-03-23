Brewers' pitching picture clears up as Capuano is out for the se

Chris Capuano left a spring training game earlier in the week when he experienced pain in his elbow. Turns out that pain was a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm and at least two doctors have suggested he have the second Tommy John surgery of his career. Apparently he's going to check with ANOTHER doctor before he agrees to the surgery that will absolutely end his season. I guess he's looking to find out if he could just do rehab to heal the arm, but that seems like an unlikely possible solution.

It would seem likely that this could mean that Cappy has pitched his last time as a Brewer. His salary will be even higher next season and I can't see that we'll spend the money on him when we'll be needing come up with money for Prince and Ryan.

I would venture to guess that we have had the feelers out to trade Cappy for awhile and have had no nibbles. That being the case, Manny Parra will be our left handed pitcher and we'll need to get to building up a left-hander in the minor league system.

from jsonline.com:

Season-ending surgery likely for Capuano (updated)

By Anthony Witrado

Sunday, Mar 23 2008, 02:18 PM

Phoenix - Left-hander Chris Capuano has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, the Brewers announced Sunday.

Capuano will seek a third opinion from Dr. James Andrews, before deciding on Tommy John surgery or an attempt at rehabilitation. But the fact that the ligament is torn pretty much rules out the rehab route and makes surgery about definite.

Capuano had Tommy John sugery in 2002, performed by Andrews, and it took him 11 months before he was back on the mound competitively. On Saturday, Capuano was told it could be a tear of the same ligament from 2002, and today it was comfirmed to Capuano and the team by team physician William Raasch.

"It's very daunting to think about going through that rehab again," Capuano said.

If it is determined Capuano needs a second Tommy John, which again is very likely, he would have it as soon as possible and probably before opening day.

The injury happened Monday in a split-squad game against the Mariners. After giving up a home run to Richie Sexson, Capuano felt a "bite" against the next batter, Vladimir Balentien. Capuano tried to pitch through the pain, which he said was similar to the tendonitis he had in 2004, but his next pitch went directly into the dirt.

Capuano said he knew then it could be more serious than just soreness or inflammation.

While battling for a spot in the starting rotation, Capuano was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA, giving up 21 hits and 11 earned runs in 11 innings this spring. Last season, Capuano was 5-12 with a 5.10 ERA.