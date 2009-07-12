Brewers ranked seventh of 122 professional franchises

The annual ESPN the Magazine survey that ranks professional sports franchises on their fan-friendly-ness.

According to the MLB.com story, the ESPN release said they studied the franchises in terms of "Paying fans back for their investment of time, money and passion."

The rankings have been released every year since 2003 and use research and fan feedback to rank in eight categories - affordability, coaching, fan relations, ownership, players, stadium experience, winning and winning over the past three seasons.

The LA Angels of Anaheim are the number one overall team, but the Brewers are the only other MLB team in the top ten. The Tampa Bay Rays come in ranked at No. 16 and top the list in affordability.